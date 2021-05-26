Bucks County Police Officer Accused of Possessing Child Pornography

A police officer who works in Bucks County and lives in Montgomery County was arrested on child pornography charges, officials announced Wednesday.

On April 16, Montgomery County detectives received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on the upload of two child sexual abuse images to a Google email account. The IP address was traced to the home of Matthew Reiss, 47, in the Palm community of Upper Hanover Township, according to investigators.

Detectives served a search warrant on Google for information about the gmail account. On May 19, they obtained 660 images, which included ten images of child pornography, according to investigators. They also obtained online chats in which Reiss stated he worked for a local government entity, police said.

Reiss is a police officer with the Hilltown Township Police Department in Bucks County. Investigators did not find any connection between the child pornography and his employment however. Hilltown Township Police helped with the investigation and placed Reiss on administrative leave.

Reiss was arrested and charged with ten felony counts of possessing child pornography. He was arraigned and released after posting $75,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is set for June 7.