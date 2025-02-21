Bucks County piano teacher accused of sexually abusing several students

Warning: The details of this story are graphic and may be disturbing for some readers.

A Bucks County piano teacher is accused of sexually abusing several young boys during private lessons for years, officials said.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Timothy Shay, 49, of Plumstead Township, inappropriately massaged students during their piano lessons. He faces charges of four counts, each of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and corruption of minors.

Officials said a joint investigation by the Middletown Township Police Department and the Newtown Township Police Department all began in Feb. 2025 when police received a report of suspected child sexual abuse that occurred at a residence in Langhorne, Middletown Township.

The victim reported that the sexual abuse happened between the years of 1998 and 2003 when the victim was a child, and Shay was his private piano instructor. Officials said the lessons occurred at the victim’s residence, and the abuse progressed over the years.

Officials said it began with Shay massaging the victim’s wrists, which he described as warmups before piano lessons. Shay would then massage the victim’s forearms and work his way up his arms and neck.

As time went on, officials said Shay moved the warmups from the piano bench to a couch, and he would massage more parts of the victim's body. Shay would also tell his victim never to speak to anyone about the warmups.

According to officials, the victim said the inappropriate contact happened between 30 and 50 times.

A second victim, also from Langhorne, came forward and claimed Shay was his piano teacher when he was a child between 1998 and 2003. Officials said the victim shared that Shay massaged him, claiming it would help with playing the piano.

During the massage, Shay would pull up the victim’s elastic waistband and press his abdomen just above his genitals. The skin-to-skin contact happened between three and five times, according to officials.

Officials said a third victim told police that Shay was his piano instructor in the late 1990s/early 2000s when he was also a child living in Newtown Township. During the first lessons, the victim claimed Shay would massage his back and other parts of his body. He would even ask the victim to lie on the piano bench, and Shay would massage the victim's groin over his clothes.

A fourth victim reported being eight years old when he had Shay as a piano instructor in Newtown Township. Officials said the victim told police Shay would massage the victim’s inner and upper thighs, claiming it would help relieve tension in the area.

Officials said although the offenses occurred more than two decades ago, investigators strongly believe there may be other victims and are asking for them to please come forward. Anyone with information can contact Middletown Township Detective John Beck at 215-750-3872.

Shay was arraigned on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. He was booked at Bucks County Correctional Facility and is being held on $1 million bail.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.