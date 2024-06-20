Editor's Note: This article contains graphic details and could be disturbing for some readers.

A man accused of killing his mother in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, stealing her car and attacking a police officer in Washington, D.C., now faces new charges including drug offenses and animal cruelty, investigators revealed.

On Sunday, June 16, a radio dispatcher in Bucks County received a call from the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. Police said William Ingram, 49, of Northampton Township, Pennsylvania, was in their custody. Ingram allegedly attacked an MPD officer and damaged a police vehicle earlier that morning shortly after midnight.

A man accused of killing his mother in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, stealing her car and attacking a police officer in Washington, D.C., now faces new charges including drug offenses and animal cruelty, investigators revealed. Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn announced the new details during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

While being held in police custody, Ingram told employees at the detention center that he needed to go to the hospital, investigators said. Ingram then allegedly said, “I killed my mom. Did I tell you that?”

When Ingram was asked if he had an emergency contact, he allegedly replied, “Not anymore.” He then gave the staff members a phone number and said, “I killed her,” according to investigators. Ingram also said he drove his mother’s car to Washington, D.C, and made unprovoked statements about being a drug dealer, police said.

After receiving the message from Metropolitan Police, Northampton Township Police officers conducted a wellbeing check at a home on Beacon Hill Drive in Northampton Township, Pennsylvania.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The responding officers noticed blood on the window of the home. When the officers entered, they found more blood smeared on the walls and floor as well as furniture in disarray. They then found a pile of clothing, household items, plates, towels, linens, a laundry bag and a futon-style couch. Underneath the pile they found the body of 82-year-old Dolores Ingram. The woman was unresponsive and suffering from head trauma. Investigators identified her as William Ingram’s mother.

Police then interviewed Dolores Ingram’s neighbor who told them she was awoken by loud banging noises on Saturday, June 15, around 1 a.m. The neighbor’s home surveillance video revealed William Ingram running out of his mother’s home around 1:45 a.m., investigators said. More surveillance footage showed him leaving the home around 10 a.m. that morning, according to police.

Investigators later determined that Dolores Ingram’s 2015 white Honda Civic had been stolen and was last seen leaving Bucks County shortly before 10:15 a.m. on the morning of June 15.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant for Dolores Ingram’s home. While inside, they found plastic bags containing pounds of marijuana as well as Psilocybin, a psychedelic drug with hallucinogenic effects commonly referred to as magic mushrooms.

Investigators also said a rock weighing 60 pounds, a shattered aquarium with two dead lizards inside, a carpet as well as damaged furniture, dishes, lamps, fans, books and a television were among the items that had been stacked on top of Dolores Ingram’s head and chest.

Investigators also found a hunting-style blade knife on the floor near the victim’s head as well as more drug paraphernalia inside the bedroom of the home where investigators later determined William Ingram lived with his mother at the time of her death.

On Tuesday, June 18, an autopsy was performed on Dolores Ingram. Investigators said she died from trauma to the head and suffered slicing injuries and lacerations. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators continue to search for Dolores Ingram’s vehicle, which they describe as a white Honda Civic with the Pennsylvania registration “KTV 2098.”

William Ingram was extradited to Pennsylvania Thursday evening where he’ll face charges of homicide, theft, receiving stolen property, cruelty to animals, criminal mischief, possession with intent to deliver and other related offenses. His arraignment is also scheduled for Thursday evening.

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said they will request that no bail be set for him. While Schorn said there had been a previous complaint against William Ingram prior to his mother’s death, she did not go into further detail.

Officials are also investigating if William Ingram was under the influence of drugs during the incident.

Online court records in Pennsylvania that charge Ingram with several counts -- including criminal homicide -- don't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.