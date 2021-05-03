Bucks County

Bucks County Man Accused of Barbecuing His Dead Dog on a Charcoal Grill

Nikolay Lukyanchikov was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and other related offenses. 

By David Chang

Police arrested a Bucks County man accused of barbecuing his dead dog on a charcoal grill. 

On April 30, shortly after 7 a.m., police were called to a home on Holly Knoll Drive in Churchville, Northampton Township, for a report of a fire pit and a couch on fire in the front yard. When they arrived, they found the homeowner, Nikolay Lukyanchikov, 49, sitting on a bench near the fire. 

Police also spotted a gun on a bench directly to the right of Lukyanchikov, investigators said. When the fire was placed under control, police observed a badly burned and charred dead animal on top of a small metal charcoal grill. Police later determined the animal was Lukyanchikov’s dog whom he burned on the grill. 

The Philly Inquirer reported Lukyanchikov had also shot the dog before burning the animal.

Lukyanchikov was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and other related offenses. 

He was sent to Bucks County Corrections with bail set at $1 million.

