Bucks County Justice Center evacuated due to suspicious envelope, police say

It was a normal day at the Bucks County Justice Center in Doylestown on Wednesday, for the most part, until a woman left a suspicious envelope at the Sheriff's Office, officials said.

According to officials, at about 12:30 p.m., a woman walked into the second level of the basement and dropped off an envelope in the Sheriff's Office. And, people in the office could tell there was something inside that was potentially dangerous, officials said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Hazmat teams were called in along with fire crews while most people were forced to evacuate the building or shelter in place.

Though, at some point around 2 p.m., the building was determined to be safe and everyone was allowed back inside.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As of about 3:45 p.m., officials in Bucks County have not said what they found in the suspicious envelope. And, they haven't said if the woman who left the letter there could face any legal repercussions.

But, an investigation is ongoing.