Investigators Scour for Clues as Body Is Found in Bucks County Woods

Investigators and at least one police officer with a long gun shut down a road in rural Bucks County as they roamed the surrounding area, after a body was found in a wooded area near a quarry Thursday morning.

Bucks County Detectives, Richland Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police were investigating the overnight death of a man on the 500 block of E. Pumping Station Road in Richland Township, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Investigators responded before daybreak and were seen inspecting the area hours later, blocking traffic as they searched for clues.

The exact circumstances about how the body got there wasn't clear.

Investigators could be seen inspecting and placing evidence markers around a black sedan with Florida plates stopped in front of a gate just off the roadway. They also focused on a trail into the woods.