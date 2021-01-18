Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man accused of making Facebook threats against President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and other prominent Democratic political figures at a Bucks County campsite.

Troopers went to the wooded area off Sunday Road in Durham Township Friday morning to serve an arrest warrant on Kris Kinsey for terroristic threats, state police said Monday. The Elyria Police Department in Ohio had alerted Pennsylvania police to the alleged threats.

Images, messages and videos posted on Kinsey’s Facebook page threatened violence and death toward Biden, Harris, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, police said. The posts also allegedly threatened supporters of the Democratic leaders.

At the 61-year-old’s campsite, police found a semiautomatic handgun, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, investigators said. Kinsey is prohibited from having a gun.

Kinsey was charged Monday with terroristic threats, weapons and drug charges. Online court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on Kinsey’s behalf.