Bucks Co. sheriff touts arrest of man sought in years-old sex assault of child

Law enforcement officials in Bucks County have announced the apprehension of a man that has been sought since December 2016 for his suspected involvement in the sex assault of a 14-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran announced the apprehension of Elias Ortega, 40, of Brooklyn, NY, who has been sought since 2016 after, officials claim, he fled the state while awaiting a preliminary hearing after he had been charged with indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, indecent exposure and other offenses following an incident that allegedly happened on Nov. 1, 2016.

In that case, police allege that the victim told investigators that Ortega "forced her to perform sex acts on him and he inappropriately touched her on several occasions" at a home along the 3000 block of Knights Road in Bensalem.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Ortega was apprehended on a traffic violation by police in New York City last month and has been extradited to Bucks County to face the outstanding charges from nearly a decade ago.

"We are committed to ensuring due process for all while guaranteeing victims of crime receive their justice," said Harran in a statement on Ortega's arrest. "This apprehension is a testament to the relentless dedication of our law enforcement partners and the critical importance of intradepartmental police work across jurisdictions."

Harran's office also claimed that Ortega is an undocumented resident and could face deportation.

Officials said that Ortega is currently in police custody in Bucks County and he is being held on $2 million bail.

Ortega's next court appearance is scheduled for June 24, 2025.