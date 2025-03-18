Bucks Co. police warn residents to be alert for organized burglary groups

Law enforcement officials in Bucks County are warning residents to be vigilant after a home in Buckingham Township was broken into by, what police officials say, may have been a group of organized thieves.

And, officials said, it's not the first time police have seen this kind of behavior.

In the incident that prompted this warning happened on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at a home along the 5700 block of Ridgeview Drive in Buckingham Township, at about 9 p.m. when a couple at a home heard noises when someone attempted to break in through a basement door.

When one of the homeowners grabbed a landline phone to call police, they found the phone dead and the home's alarm had been disabled, officials said.

However, the attempted thieves were scared off when the homeowners grabbed a cell phone and yelled that they were calling the police.

A review of their home's security cameras found three men running through the yard of the home and calling out to someone -- who police believe may have been an accomplice in a car waiting nearby -- as they fled the property.

Now, James Crusemire of the Buckingham township Police Department said, residents in the area could help the police investigation into the incident as, police believe, the accomplice in a vehicle may have circled the block before picking up the attempted thieves when they fled.

"We are canvasing the neighborhood for video and asking our residents to check their cameras as well between that time frame," he said.

Officials said that they have seen similar break-ins in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

In order for homeowners to protect themselves and their properties from similar incidents, officials said that they should make their homes look occupied at all times -- leave lights and a tv on for example -- and leave a vehicle in the driveway.

Officials are still investigating the attempted break-in and, officers in Buckingham Township said they are working with other area law enforcement agencies to determine if the recent incident could be connected to other crimes.