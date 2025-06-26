Bucks Co. police warn residents after man discards AR style rifle in community

Residents throughout the Farmbrook, Greenbrook and Kenwood sections of Levittown in Bucks County are being warned to be on the alert for a missing AR style rifle after, officials said, a man may have abandoned one in the community after a domestic incident at his home.

According to police, officers became aware of the situation at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after police were called to a home along the unit block of Fawn Lane in Bristol on a report of a domestic dispute involving an AR style rifle.

Officers set up a perimeter at the home, requested a shelter in place order and called in the county's SWAT team.

However, officials soon learned that a man carrying an AR style was seen walking down the street in the Kenwood section of Levittown.

Shortly thereafter, officials said, the man -- who police have not yet provided further identifying information on -- was discovered by police outside of the perimeter.

But, at that time, officials said, he was unarmed.

The man was taken into custody and, police said, he is being held on $200,000 bail.

Following this apprehension, police said that investigators have been searching the area with K-9 units, but as of about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, they have not recovered the rifle.

Residents in the Farmbrook, Greenbrook and Kenwood sections of Levittown are being told by police to check their properties "out of an abundance of caution."

Anyone who believes they have located the missing firearm is asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately and, officials said, they should not handle the firearm in any way.