Bucks Co. police seek thief who stole $1,700 worth of shoes

Police in Bucks County are seeking help from the public to identify a man who, officials claim, stole nearly $1,700 worth of shoes from a TJ Maxx store in Bensalem.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2 p.m., on May 31, 2024, when a man entered the TJ Maxx store along the 1300 block of Bristol Pike.

At that time, officials said, the man is believed to have taken two large suitcases and stuffed them wtih 30 pairs of shoes before he fled the area without paying for the items.

Officials said that the total value of the items taken in this incident was about $1,650.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone who might have information regarding this thief's identity, please submit an anonymous tip here or contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.