Bucks Co. motorcyclist killed in wrong way crash on I-476 in Washington Twp.

State Police officials are investigating after, they said, a 50-year-old man was killed on Sunday morning after he was struck by a vehicle headed the wrong way along I-476 in Northampton County.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the incident happened on Sunday morning when the victim was traveling northbound along I-476 at mile marker 67.1, in Washington Township.

As the victim, a man from Bristol -- who police have not provided further identifying information on -- was traveling with about five other motorcycle riders, he was struck by a vehicle headed south in the northbound lanes, officials said.

The coroner's office said the rider was pronounced at the scene on Sunday morning at about 10:10 a.m.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials did not immediately provide further information on this incident, did not say if other riders were injured or if the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed the victim would face charges in this incident.

However, officials said an investigation is ongoing and an autopsy would be conducted on Monday, March 31, 2025.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.