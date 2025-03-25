Bucks Co. man tried to kill driver over late food delivery, police claim

Police in Bucks County have arrested a 32-year-old Richlandtown man after he, allegedly, fired a gunshot at a delivery driver when he was angry over a late order, officials said.

The shot broke through the back window of the delivery driver's vehicle and came so close to striking the driver that, police officials said, an officer pulled fragments of the bullet out of the victim's hair as he was being interviewed by police shortly after the incident.

According to police, Keilan McKeever, 32, of Richlandtown, has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other offenses after he, allegedly, fired a handgun at a delivery driver when he was upset over a late food delivery on March 22, 2025.

Court documents note that, on that day, at about 9:56 p.m., police responded after a food delivery driver told police he was shot at after he delivered food to a home along the 100 block of Cherry Street in Richlandtown.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver, court documents state, told police officials that the homeowner where he had just delivered food was "screaming, yelling and followed him to his parked vehicle" after he made a food delivery.

As the driver pulled away from the home, he told police, the rear window of his vehicle shattered and he felt something hit his head.

Court documents note that as the driver was being interviewed by police, an officer felt metal fragments that fell from the victim's hair and they appeared to be a "silver in color metal jacket and core from a bullet."

In a follow up visit to the home, court documents note that McKeever told police he had gotten into an altercation with a delivery driver because his food was late. But, McKeever, court documents say, told police that it was only a verbal altercation and he heard the driver's car backfire as the victim drove away.

However, court documents note, McKeever told police he owned three firearms.

On March 23, 2025, in a search of McKeever's home, police recovered the three firearms that McKeever told police he owned, including a 9mm handgun that was loaded -- and was missing one round.

Court documents claim the firearm that was recovered used a polygonal rifling that, officials believe, was also found on the bullet fragment that dropped from the victim's hair.

McKeever is currently in police custody in Bucks County and he has a court appearance scheduled for April 3, 2025.