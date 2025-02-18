Pa. man accused of luring teen girls, sharing child porn online

A Bucks County man is accused of pretending to be a teenage boy online in order to get underage girls to send him sexually explicit videos which he then shared on social media.

Mark Wills, 60, of Hulmeville, Pennsylvania, is charged with manufacturing and disseminating child sexual abuse material, possession of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of sexually explicit materials to minors, interception of oral communications, criminal use of a communication facility and invasion of privacy.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Investigators said Wills targeted at least four underage girls across the United States and in Canada though they believe more victims are out there.

“He was a serial predator,” Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said. “The youngest victim appeared to be prepubescent, meaning under the age of 13.”

Mark Wills

The investigation began in December 2024 after Bucks County detectives received two tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The first tip indicated that a user on the messaging app Kik was sharing multiple files containing child sexual abuse material between Nov. 10, 2024, and Nov. 18, 2024. Investigators determined the user shared six videos containing the material. The second tip reported that a Snapchat user shared explicit files on Aug. 4.

The Kik social media profile included the user’s email and username. Detectives then linked the user to the IP address of a home on the 300 block of Main Street in Hulmeville, investigators said. Records indicated that Wills lived at the home, according to officials.

Investigators determined the Kik user made obscene comments on the app about the girls in the video and what he could have them do. The account included several selfie-style photos of a shirtless adult man. The selfies were consistent with Wills’ driver’s license photo, according to investigators.

On Jan. 24, 2025, police executed a search warrant at Wills’ home in Hulmeville and seized several electronic devices, including four cellphones, a computer and three USB drives. They also seized handwritten documents that included a list of online accounts and identities of male subjects with their personal information and passwords listed, officials said. The documents also included instructions on how to delete Google and Snapchat accounts as well as other apps, such as Kik and TikTok, according to investigators.

The documents also included the names or usernames of several online accounts that indicated the users were girls under the age of 18 as well as notes about past interactions Wills had with the underage victims, investigators said.

A forensic extraction of the seized electronics ultimately linked Wills to the identities listed in the documents, according to officials.

Investigators also obtained hundreds of screen recordings showing Wills interacting online with several underage girls with the first video being created on June 16, 2024, and the most recent videos created in January of this year, according to officials.

In the videos, Wills communicated with the underage girls in chats and videos and told them to undress and perform sex acts, investigators said. At least one of the victims was 13-years-old, according to officials.

Police said they’ve identified some of the underage victims but continue to work to identify others as the investigation continues.

Wills was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 12, by U.S. Marshals at the Meadowbrook Mall in West Virginia. Officials said he was in possession of $50,000 in cash when he was captured.

“He was definitely on the run,” Robert Clark, supervisor of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force Philadelphia, said. “He fled the area and he was looking to start a new life down south.”

Wills is being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County, West Virginia, and is awaiting extradition to Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

If you have any information on the case, call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.