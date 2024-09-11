A Bucks County man is in prison on Wednesday after he was arrested for drugging and raping at least five women he met on the website, sugardaddymeet.com, police said.

According to Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn, 40-year-old Andrew Gallo, of Bristol Township, has been charged following allegations that he drugged at least six women that he met on the online dating site, sugardaddymeet.com.

"Over the course of a year, this defendant invited women to his home in Bristol Township, where he surreptitiously hid dangerous drugs in alcohol. He provided that alcohol to his victims, which rendered his victims so impaired that they were unable to consent to anything, let alone sexual acts," Schorn said.

Gallo, Schorn said, was also physically abusive to his alleged victims, saying he choked some of them until they lost consciousness. He has been charged with rape, strangulation, providing liquor to minors, corruption of minors and other offenses.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

According to Schorn, Gallo is alleged to have raped five of the six victims he is charged with attacking. And, each of them, she claimed, was fed a mixture of alcohol and drugs, after which Gallo would "exploit their state and victimize them."

Also, Schorn said, officials are "quite certain" that more victims of Gallo's are out there.

In fact, according to Schorn, when police served a search warrant at Gallo's home, "they actually found a victim, being victimized, when they arrived."

"Clearly the defendant was unaware that they would be arriving at his home," she said.

At the home, she said, they found a bottle of alcohol with methamphetamine mixed in.

Officials said that lab results showed that Gallo's victims, who ranged in age from 17 to 30, had methamphetamine and other drugs in their system.

Following these assaults, some of the victims experienced side effects from the drugs that included hallucinations and psychosis.

Some reported being up for days, as Schorn said one victim claimed they were unable to fall asleep for seven days straight after unknowingly ingesting drugs.

According to court documents, Gallo met his alleged victims by using the website, sugardaddymeet.com, under the aliases "Drewster420" and "KAE."

NBC10 reached out to the website for comment. We have not yet heard back from them.

Gallo was arrested on Wednesday morning and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Terrence Hughes who sent him to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $5 million bail, officials said.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Bristol Township Police Department said that they "strongly believe there are other victims" and are asking anyone who fears they may be a victim of Gallo's to come forward.

Officials are asking anyone who went on a date with Gallo and believe he victimized them to contact Bristol Township Police Department Detective Emilyann Maialetti at 215-812-3024 or Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.

Those concerned they may be a victim of Gallo's can also contact Bucks County Detectives at bucksda.org, or the BucksCrimeTips submission email, buckscrimetips@buckscounty.org.