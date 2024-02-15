Bucks Co. man accused of beheading father faces new terrorism, robbery charges

Editor's note: The details of this story are graphic and could be disturbing to viewers.

Officials in Bucks County filed new charges, including terrorism, theft and robbery offenses -- against a Middletown Township man who has been accused of killing and beheading his father last month.

On Thursday, officials charged Justin Mohn, 32, with three counts of terrorism, two additional counts of possession of an instrument of crime, and one count each of robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, and related offenses.

Mohn has already been charged with murder after the slaying of his father, 68-year-old Michael Mohn.

The younger Mohn, officials allege, killed his father by shooting him in their home on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive, before cutting off his deceased father's head with a knife.

Officials said in a statement detailing the new charges that he then posted "a disturbing YouTube video holding his father’s decapitated head and calling for violent attacks against members of the federal government."

After posting the video online, officials claim that Mohn then drove his father’s car to Fort Indiantown Gap, where he was taken into custody,

Police have said that, before he was apprehended, Mohn drove past barricades, at the Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard Training Center and climbed a barbed wire fence.

Responding police officers and state troopers found Mohn trespassing on the property. Investigators said he had a loaded handgun in his possession that was missing one round.

Mohn is currently in Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 2.