Bucks Co. Law Enforcement Updates Use of Force Policy

Police chiefs in the county north of Philadelphia are banding together to collectively update a use of force policy following national calls to improve policing.

By NBC10 Staff

Police chiefs, as well as the Bucks County district attorney, announced Wednesday a collective effort to improve their use of force policies in the county's municipalities.

Leaders in Bucks County's 39 police departments came together to announce updates, including a ban on the use of any arrest tactics that constrict oxygen.

County police departments are also adding a layer of administrative review to each use of force by police officers, officials said. The new policy will also implement a "duty to intervene" for police officers who see other officers using excessive force.

"The public not only needs to be safe, but feel safe," District Attorney Matthew Weintrab said.

