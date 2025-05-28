Bucks County

Family killer gets 3 life sentences for interstate rampage in New Jersey, Pa.

Andre Gordon Jr., was sentenced to life behind bars for each victim after he admitted to killing his stepmother, teen sister and the mother of his children during a March 2024 rampage in an effort to avoid the death penalty.

By Hayden Mitman

Andre Gordon, who has been sentenced to three life sentences in prison after admitting that he killed three members of his family,
A Buck County judge has sentenced a New Jersey man -- who admitted to killing three family members in a violent interstate rampage -- to three consecutive life sentences behind bars.

On Wednesday, Bucks County Judge Raymond McHugh sentenced Andre Gordon Jr. to three consecutive life sentences in order to ensure there is no possibility that he would ever be released from prison. Gordon admitted to killing his stepmother, teen sister and the mother of his children in a violent rampage last year.

Officials said that Gordon agreed to enter the guilty plea during a pre-trial conference on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Gordon was facing dozens of charges after he was found walking through the streets of Trenton, New Jersey, while trying to blend in with the crowd shortly after he shot and killed his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, as well as his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon, inside a home in Levittown before he broke into another home about two miles away on Edgewood Lane in Levittown, where he killed the mother of his two children, 25-year-old Taylor Daniel.

In court on Wednesday, evidence was presented that showed that Gordon's stepmother was holding his 13-year-old sister as she was killed.

"There are no words to explain this," McHugh told Gordon at his sentencing hearing.

Gordon's rampage began at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024. He stole a vehicle in Trenton, New Jersey, before driving it to a home where his father and stepmother lived on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown.

Here, after an altercation with his father, Gordon forced his way into the home and fired the shots that killed his stepmother and sister.

He then drove to Daniel's Levittown home, where he forced his way inside and shot her to death.

Gordon and Daniel's two children were also inside the home as well as Daniel's mother and a fourth family member, at the time, officials said.

Police said Gordon bludgeoned Daniel's mother with his weapon during this incident.

Gordon then carjacked another person at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on the 1200 block of Bristol Pike in Morrisville, before he drove back to Trenton, NJ, where he attempted to hide from police.

Officials believe Gordon was armed with an AR-15 style weapon during the murders and carjacking incidents.

Gordon was also facing charged after attacking guards while he was in custody.

