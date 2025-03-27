Pennsylvania

Pa. college ending all sports teams at end of year, transitioning to club sports

By Emily Rose Grassi

A college in Montgomery County is cancelling all of their athletic programs at the end of this school year, according to a letter from the president.

Sean Connelly, president of Bryn Athyn College of the New Church, announced in a letter to the community on Wednesday, March 26 that all 11 NCAA Division III sports teams will be transitioned into clubs.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

This mean, according to the letter, that 29 people on the athletics staff will be let go.

These changes will not take effect until the end of the 2024-2025 school year, the president wrote.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

To read the president's full letter to the school, click here.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaMontgomery County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us