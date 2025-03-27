A college in Montgomery County is cancelling all of their athletic programs at the end of this school year, according to a letter from the president.

Sean Connelly, president of Bryn Athyn College of the New Church, announced in a letter to the community on Wednesday, March 26 that all 11 NCAA Division III sports teams will be transitioned into clubs.

This mean, according to the letter, that 29 people on the athletics staff will be let go.

These changes will not take effect until the end of the 2024-2025 school year, the president wrote.

To read the president's full letter to the school, click here.