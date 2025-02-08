Montgomery County

Brush fire spreads to home in Montgomery County; flames could be seen for miles

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A brush fire broke out and spread to a home in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, early Saturday morning.

According to fire officials, crews worked overnight to put out flames at a home in a wooded area along Centennial Road, not far from Welsh Valley Middle School.

The flames could be seen from as far away as Roxborough.

Lower Merion Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 2844
Lower Merion Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 2844

Officials said the fire started around 1:30 a.m., and no one was hurt.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyLower MerionLower Merion Township
