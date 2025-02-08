Brush fire spreads to home in Montgomery County; flames could be seen for miles

A brush fire broke out and spread to a home in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, early Saturday morning.
According to fire officials, crews worked overnight to put out flames at a home in a wooded area along Centennial Road, not far from Welsh Valley Middle School.
The flames could be seen from as far away as Roxborough.
Officials said the fire started around 1:30 a.m., and no one was hurt.
