Crews respond to large brush fire in New Jersey's Elsmere Park

A large brush fire tore through Elsmere Park in Glassboro, New Jersey, on Friday night.

Gloucester County Emergency Management shared photos of the flames on social media, warning residents in the area of Ellis Mill Rd towards Delsea Dr and Rowan University that they may see smoke as crews worked to contain the fire.

The Glassboro Fire Department and the New Jersey State Forestry Fire Service were able to contain the fire, but some crews are still on the scene monitoring it.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, officials said.