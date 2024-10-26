New Jersey

Crews respond to large brush fire in New Jersey's Elsmere Park

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large brush fire tore through Elsmere Park in Glassboro, New Jersey, on Friday night.

Gloucester County Emergency Management shared photos of the flames on social media, warning residents in the area of Ellis Mill Rd towards Delsea Dr and Rowan University that they may see smoke as crews worked to contain the fire.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Glassboro Fire Department and the New Jersey State Forestry Fire Service were able to contain the fire, but some crews are still on the scene monitoring it.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, officials said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGloucester County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us