The older brother of a little boy found dead last month from a self-inflicted gunshot wound allegedly left the loaded Glock handgun out in the open before the shooting occurred, authorities in Chester County, Pennsylvania, said Tuesday.

Roman Aguilera Ortiz, 4, was found dead Feb. 28 in the bedroom of his older brother, Victor Lara Ortiz, 18, in their house in Coatesville, officials said.

Lara Ortiz has been charged with manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm. He allegedly obtained the handgun from a straw purchaser. That person, identified as William Thomas, 31, also of Coatesville, has been charged as well, authorities said.

Before leaving his house (that day), Lara Ortiz left his bedroom door open and unlocked with a loaded semi-automatic Glock-model pistol unholstered and unsecured on a table in his bedroom," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said Tuesday at a press conference announcing the arrests. "There were no safety precautions made whatsoever to secure the gun in any way. Police confirmed that Roman entered the room, took the firearm from the table and accidentally shot himself one time in the head."

The little boy was pronounced dead at the scene by Coatesville police, Ryan said.

Thomas is charged with illegally purchasing the gun that killed Aguilera Ortiz and giving it to Lara Ortiz, who was only 17 at the time, in mid-February from a gun shop in Gap Township, Lancaster County, Ryan said.

Thomas also allegedly tried to purchase two other guns in February, but was denied in the other separate attempts, Ryan said. He allegedly lied on his purchase application at the Gap gun shop, she added, noting that Thomas is not legally allowed to purchase or possess a firearm because of a previous conviction.