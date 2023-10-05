Northeast Philadelphia

Broken water main floods Roosevelt Boulevard

A noontime leak in a water main at Horning Road and Roosevelt Boulevard slowed traffic along the roadway on Thursday

By Hayden Mitman

Water from a broken water main floods Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday.
The Philadelphia Water Department was working to repair a broken water main in Northeast Philadelphia, around noontime on Thursday, as traffic backed up along Roosevelt Boulevard.

According to the PWD, the utility company received reports of a leak in the street at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Horning Road at about 11:45 a.m.

All southbound lanes of traffic along Roosevelt Boulevard were impacted as well as the inner northbound lanes.

In an update from the water utility company before 2 p.m., crews were working to repair the leak and there was no information yet available on how the leak may impact customers in the region.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

