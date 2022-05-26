Philly Launching Free COVID Test Program for Special Events

NBC10 is one of dozens of news organizations producing BROKE in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and the city’s push toward economic justice. Follow us at @BrokeInPhilly.

Philadelphia is looking to stop super spreader events before they start by giving out COVID-19 tests in bulk to anyone planning a special event.

The city is now offering free rapid test kits to organizers of all sorts of events: from proms and graduations to funerals and weddings. They’ll get two at-home tests for each guest if they’re approved: one test to take before attending the event and the other to take afterward.

Organizers are urged to apply as soon as possible because it may take up to two weeks to review applications and distribute tests, the health department noted. If applications are approved, organizers will need to distribute the tests in the manner described in their application.

The department said it has at least 20,000 tests available for the program and may allocate more depending on how successful the program is.

Test distribution will be prioritized for events that are either in areas of Philadelphia that have suffered disproportionately from COVID, have a high number of people who are at higher risk for severe infection, or present a high risk for COVID-19 transmission, the department said.

Event organizers are asked to apply online. You can find the application here.