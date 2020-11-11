Philly Hunger Relief Program Extended Through March

Thousands of Philadelphians who have been struggling with hunger can breathe a sigh of relief.

On Wednesday, ‘Step Up to the Plate,’ which is a collaborative effort between Broad Street Ministry, Prevention Point Philadelphia, and SEAMAAC, along with the City of Philadelphia, announced it raised $750,000 to keep the program running.

The ‘Step Up to the Plate’ program, which has served more than 370,000 meals to Philadelphians since the start of the pandemic, has been extended through March of 2021.

Laurie Biron, Interim Director at Broad Street Ministry, said the program is for Philadelphians who have lost work, or are housing and food insecure.

“There’s less access to food for folks…and I think because of job insecurity, economic insecurity, this is going to be an increasing problem,” Biron said.

Back in September, NBC10 reported that the program was running out of funds and in danger of ending.

But on Wednesday, ‘Step Up to the Plate,’ which is a collaborative effort between Broad Street Ministry, Prevention Point Philadelphia, and SEAMAAC, along with the City of Philadelphia, announced it raised $750,000 to keep the program running. Organizers also said they needed to raise an additional $650,000 over the next few months.

The food is distributed at these locations, during the following days/times through the month of November:

- Broad Street Ministry (315 South Broad St.), Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

- an outdoor lot at the intersection of East Clearfield and Ruth Streets in Kensington operated by Prevention Point Philadelphia, Monday – Friday from 1 - 3 p.m.

- SEAMAAC’s site at the Francis Scott Key Elementary School at 8th & Wolf Streets, Monday – Wednesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Organizers told NBC10 the Center City and South Philadelphia sites may relocate by early December.

Individuals visiting any of the sites also gain access to resources and COVID-related health care services, such as coronavirus testing, medical referrals, PPE distribution and civic outreach engagements.

If you’d like to donate or get involved with ‘Step Up to the Plate,' visit: www.stepupPhilly.org