City Council Votes to Extend Philly's Eviction Diversion Program

What to Know The Philadelphia City Council has voted to extend its eviction diversion program through 2022 as long as there is enough rental assistance. The program requires landlords to participate in mediation with tenants and apply for rental assistance at least 45 days before filing an eviction request with the courts.

Officials say it gained national attention during the pandemic and has become a model for other municipalities. It was set to expire at the end of the year, but the city has asked for an additional $485 million in federal funds for additional rental assistance.

Mayor Jim Kenney will have to sign the initiative before the extension becomes official.

NBC10 is one of dozens of news organizations producing BROKE in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and the city’s push toward economic justice. Follow us at @BrokeInPhilly.

Supporters of the diversion program say more than 90% of the almost 2,500 evictions cases that entered the program during the pandemic resulted in people staying in their apartments either through mediated payment plans or continued negotiations.

They also say the program has become a model for other municipalities that have adopted similar mediation programs and has disbursed more than $200 million in rental assistance.