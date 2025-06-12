Broad Street Line delayed after person struck at Fern Rock Transit Center

SEPTA is warning those commuting along the Broad Street Line on Thursday morning that they will have to plan for additional delays after, officials said, a passenger was struck at the Fern Rock Transit Center.

Officials with SEPTA announced the incident on social media at about 6:09 a.m. on Thursday.

System Wide: B Line: Trains are subject to additional wait times of up to 30 minutes in both directions due to a passenger strike at Fern Rock Transit Center. Shuttle buses are operating between Fern Rock and Olney Transit Center. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) June 12, 2025

Contacted on Thursday morning, SEPTA officials said that they did not have all the specifics on what led to the incident and didn't immediately know the condition of the individual who was struck.

But, they said an update would be provided this morning.

For those impacted by delays, shuttle busses are running between Fern Rock and Olney stations to help move along riders on their morning commute.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.