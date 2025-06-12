SEPTA

Broad Street Line delayed after person struck at Fern Rock Transit Center

Commuters along SEPTA's Broad Street Line should expect an additional 30 minute wait on Thursday morning after, officials said, a passenger was struck at the Fern Rock Transit Center.

By Hayden Mitman

SEPTA is warning those commuting along the Broad Street Line on Thursday morning that they will have to plan for additional delays after, officials said, a passenger was struck at the Fern Rock Transit Center.

Officials with SEPTA announced the incident on social media at about 6:09 a.m. on Thursday.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Contacted on Thursday morning, SEPTA officials said that they did not have all the specifics on what led to the incident and didn't immediately know the condition of the individual who was struck.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

But, they said an update would be provided this morning.

For those impacted by delays, shuttle busses are running between Fern Rock and Olney stations to help move along riders on their morning commute.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware Jun 10

Mom charged with murdering 3-year-old daughter, lying about her abduction

Air Quality 12 hours ago

Code Orange Air Quality alert issued for Philly area Thursday

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

SEPTA
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us