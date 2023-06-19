Kids in cars, people at bus stop, hurt in North Philly crash that injured 8

Two people at a SEPTA bus stop, two children in cars and at least four other people were hurt in a crash along North Broad Street in North Philadelphia late Sunday night.

The two-car wreck around 11:30 p.m. temporarily closed Broad Street at Erie Avenue.

Two cars collided, injuring four adults and two children inside those vehicles, according to Philadelphia police accident investigators

The crash also sent at least one car careening into a bus stop nearby, investigators said. Two pedestrians standing there -- waiting on a SEPTA bus -- were hit.

One of the people at the bus stop was pinned down, leaving them seriously hurt and in critical condition, investigators said. The other seven victims were taken to the hospital with what investigators called minor injuries.

Police continued into Monday to search for clues about what caused the crash at the busy intersection.