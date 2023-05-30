Woman Accused of Killing Husband at Waterfront Park in Bucks County

A woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband at a waterfront park in Bucks County on Tuesday.

Bristol Borough Police responded to the Bristol Borough Wharf on Mill Street in Bristol, Pennsylvania, at 10:53 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the park, which was occupied by multiple people at the time, and found 40-year-old Sammar Khan of Levittown with blood on her clothing, investigators said.

Police then found Khan’s husband, 38-year-old Faisal Iqbal, in a grassy area near the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators Khan and Iqbal had been speaking to each other loudly in another language in the area of the coastline shortly before the shooting. They then said they heard a “pop” sound. Witnesses said they then saw Iqbal, who had been sitting down, stand up and wrestle Khan as more gunshots were heard.

The husband and wife then walked from the coastline toward the parking lot area and Iqbal told at least one witness to call 911, investigators said. Khan then allegedly shot Iqbal twice and he collapsed in the grassy area between the water and parking lot. As Iqbal was on the ground, Khan walked over to him and shot him twice in the torso and once in the head, according to investigators.

Khan was arrested and arraigned on charges of criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person. She was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail.

It’s unknown at this time whether or not she has legal representation.