2 wanted after robbing Brinks truck on Castor Avenue in Philadelphia: Police

Police said the incident happened on the 25000 block of Castor Ave.

By Cherise Lynch

Two individuals are wanted after robbing a Brinks armored truck in Philadelphia Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident happened on the 2500 block of Castor Ave.

Police said two armed men wearing black clothing and ski masks took a firearm and money from a Brinks truck. They were last seen in a black Hyundai going southbound on nearby Thompson Street.

The FBI has taken over the investigation, according to police. No further details have been released.

