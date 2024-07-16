Armed robbers steal from armored Brink's truck in Chester, officials say

Armed robbers stole money from an armored truck in Chester, Pennsylvania, and attacked the driver, investigators said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 16, at 12:16 p.m. at the AutoZone on 9th Street and Avenue of the States.

Investigators said robbers armed with long guns assaulted the driver of a Brink's truck at the location and stole the driver's weapon as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects arrived and fled in a Nissan Pathfinder with the laminated paper tag Pennsylvania registration LLN-2328, according to officials. The vehicle has black trim around the license plate, black rims and a roof rack, investigators said.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the two suspects as well as their vehicle.

Investigators also said the suspect's vehicle frequents Darby Township in the Hook and Calcon Hook area as well as the area of the 400 block of 9th Street in Chester City.

Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts should call Delaware County CID Detective Vincent Port at

610-891-5337 or Chester Police Detective Ryan Stewart at 610-447-8429.

Investigators also warned residents to use caution due to the suspects being armed.

Officials have not yet revealed the condition of the driver who was attacked.

Brink’s is a cash handling company based in Richmond, Virginia. The company is known for its bullet-resistant armored trucks that carry money and other valuable goods.