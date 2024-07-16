Pennsylvania

Armed robbers steal from armored Brink's truck in Chester, officials say

Armed robbers stole money from a Brink's armored truck in Chester, Pennsylvania, officials said

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Armed robbers stole money from an armored truck in Chester, Pennsylvania, and attacked the driver, investigators said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 16, at 12:16 p.m. at the AutoZone on 9th Street and Avenue of the States.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Investigators said robbers armed with long guns assaulted the driver of a Brink's truck at the location and stole the driver's weapon as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects arrived and fled in a Nissan Pathfinder with the laminated paper tag Pennsylvania registration LLN-2328, according to officials. The vehicle has black trim around the license plate, black rims and a roof rack, investigators said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the two suspects as well as their vehicle.

Surveillance photos of the two suspects as well as their vehicle.

Investigators also said the suspect's vehicle frequents Darby Township in the Hook and Calcon Hook area as well as the area of the 400 block of 9th Street in Chester City.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Ex-cop guilty of forcing false confession of wrongfully convicted man

Bob Menendez 6 hours ago

Sen. Menendez found guilty on all counts in federal corruption trial

Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts should call Delaware County CID Detective Vincent Port at
610-891-5337 or Chester Police Detective Ryan Stewart at 610-447-8429.

Investigators also warned residents to use caution due to the suspects being armed.

Officials have not yet revealed the condition of the driver who was attacked.

Brink’s is a cash handling company based in Richmond, Virginia. The company is known for its bullet-resistant armored trucks that carry money and other valuable goods.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us