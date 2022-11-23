Brief Case Containing $60,000 Stolen During Attack by 3 Men, Police Say

Philadelphia police say a man was attacked, handcuffed and robbed of thousands of dollars by three men in the Frankford section of the city early Wednesday morning.

The suspects ran off with the victim’s brief case containing $60,000 after they hit him in the head with a gun, police said. It happened while the victim was getting out of his car on the 5000 block of Ditman Street just before 2 a.m.

The man in his lower-30s was able to run from his attackers while handcuffed, according to investigators.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Investigators didn’t find any weapons at the scene, police said, and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.