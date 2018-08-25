New Jersey

3 Men Charged in Shooting That Killed Girl Sleeping in New Jersey Home

Michael Elliott, 25, and Leroy Frazier, 20, both of Bridgeton, as well as Charles Gamble, 18, of Salem, New Jersey, were all arrested Friday and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses.

By David Chang

Police arrested three men in the death of a young girl who was struck by a stray bullet inside her Bridgeton, New Jersey, home last month.

Michael Elliott, 25, and Leroy Frazier, 20, both of Bridgeton, as well as Charles Gamble, 18, of Salem, New Jersey, were all arrested Friday and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses.

(L to R), Charles Gamble, Michael Elliott, Leroy Frazier.

See larger photo.

Jennifer “Chikis” Trejo, 9, was sleeping inside her home on Elmer and Church streets around 12:30 a.m. back on July 17. As she slept, a stray bullet went through a rear wall of the home and into her room, striking her at least once. Trejo’s family rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Jennifer Trejo.

See larger photo.

Police say the three gunmen were targeting another group of men on the corner.

After an investigation that lasted more than a month, police arrested Frazier at his home on Irving Avenue while Elliott was arrested at his job in Bridgeton. Gamble was arrested at his home in Salem.

Investigators also say they recovered at least one handgun as well as a substantial amount of suspected heroin and a small amount of crack cocaine during the search warrants.

Elliott was also charged with possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance while Frazier was charged with possession of narcotics.

All three suspects were processed at Bridgeton police headquarters Friday afternoon and remanded to the Cumberland County Jail without bail.

“The investigation remains open and active,” Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari, Sr. said. “Nothing will bring Jennifer back, but the fact that those who we believe are responsible are off the street helps reassure the public that these actions will not be tolerated and those responsible held accountable.”

Police say additional arrests may follow. If you have any information on the investigation, please call Bridgeton Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-392-9031 or Prosecutor’s Office Detective Harvey Calixto at 856-207-2999. You can also text anonymous tips to TIP411 (847411) subtext “Bridgeton.”

