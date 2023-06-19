New Jersey

Teens ambushed, killed on porch of NJ home

Bridgeton, New Jersey, police called the Saturday night shooting outside an Oxford Street home a 'targeted' attack

By Dan Stamm

Police lights outside house
NBC10

Three teens were ambushed as they sat on the porch outside a Cumberland County, New Jersey, home over the weekend, leaving two of them dead, according to police.

The shooting that left a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy dead took place around 11:40 p.m. Saturday along the 100 block of Oxford Street, in Bridgeton, Bridgeton police said in a Monday news release.

Officers arrived to find the two teens dead and a third teen -- a 17-year-old boy -- bleeding from a gunshot wound, police said. That boy was rushed to the hospital where he remained in stable condition Monday.

None of the teens -- who have not been named -- lived on Oxford Street, police said, but rather lived in elsewhere in Bridgeton.

Léelo en español aquí.

Investigators called the triple shooting a "targeted" assault that occurred as all three teens were sitting on a front porch. A gunman approached and opened fire.

The investigation continued Monday. Anyone with information was asked to call police at 856-451-0033.

