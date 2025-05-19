Bridge construction could slow traffic around 30th Street Station this week

An ongoing project, that PennDOT launched earlier this year, will cause some lane closures, and potentially traffic backups, around 30th Street Station in West Philadelphia this week.

Officials with PennDOT said that continued construction on a $148.9 million project intended to rehabilitate the bridges that carry Market Street over Amtrak and Interstate 76, the Schuylkill River Trail, and CSX Railroad in Center City Philadelphia.

Construction will take place, officials said, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., from Monday, May 19, 2025 through Friday, May 23, 2025, and there will be lane closures in place in both directions on Market Street between Schuylkill Avenue and 30th Street during that time.

Officials said, through this project, the "superstructure on the existing Market Street bridge over Amtrak and I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway), at the intersection of Schuylkill Avenue West and Market Street, will be partially demolished and replaced. The deteriorated deck and sidewalks of the immediately adjacent Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River will also be replaced, and the existing four-span Market Street bridge over the Schuylkill River Trail and CSX Railroad on the east side of the river will be replaced with a single-span bridge and retaining walls."

There will also be work done on Market Street's pavement to reconfigure the transportation network from Schuylkill Avenue to 23rd Street to accommodate vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian traffic, PennDOT said.

PennDOT officials are warning drivers that, because of this work area, significant traffic backups and delays will occur.

For more details and specifics on the rehabilitation project, visit www.marketstreetbridges.com.