CENTER CITY

Brian Tyree Henry to Lead in New Show Now Filming In Philly

Apple Studios, Peter Craig and Ridley Scott are bringing Philadelphia to the small screen with new series

By Kaamil Jones

Film trailers line Market Street on Monday morning.
Kaamil Jones

Philly could be coming to small screens across the world as part of a new television show.

Apple Studios has been filming in and around Philadelphia for their new Apple TV+ series, "Sinking Spring" -- though, local residents have reportedly been told crews are filming for a show called "Catamount."

Over the past few weeks, the studio has contacted residents in sections of Greys Ferry, North Philly, and Spruce Hill to notify them about filming for the project. And, on Monday morning, crews could be spotted filming along Market Street in Center City.

According to Deadline, the show is based on Philadelphia native Dennis Tafoya's book "Dope Thief," a crime story that follows a group of Philly friends who decide to rob a home on the countryside, before falling into a web of drama and drugs.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The show will be written by Peter Craig and Ridley Scott, and is set to star, Brian Tyree Henry.

Filming is reportedly expected to wrap up filming sometime this summer.

This article tagged under:

CENTER CITYApple Inc.Brian Tyree HenryRidley Scott
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us