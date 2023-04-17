Brian Tyree Henry to Lead in New Show Now Filming In Philly

Philly could be coming to small screens across the world as part of a new television show.

Apple Studios has been filming in and around Philadelphia for their new Apple TV+ series, "Sinking Spring" -- though, local residents have reportedly been told crews are filming for a show called "Catamount."

Over the past few weeks, the studio has contacted residents in sections of Greys Ferry, North Philly, and Spruce Hill to notify them about filming for the project. And, on Monday morning, crews could be spotted filming along Market Street in Center City.

According to Deadline, the show is based on Philadelphia native Dennis Tafoya's book "Dope Thief," a crime story that follows a group of Philly friends who decide to rob a home on the countryside, before falling into a web of drama and drugs.

The show will be written by Peter Craig and Ridley Scott, and is set to star, Brian Tyree Henry.

Filming is reportedly expected to wrap up filming sometime this summer.