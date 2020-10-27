Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Say Police Actions Were ‘Negligent' and ‘Criminal'

"They couldn't even provide a risk assessment," one of the anonymous grand jurors said in an interview on "CBS This Morning." "And it sounded like they hadn't done one."

In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, people gather at a memorial for Breonna Taylor in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.
Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (File)

Two grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case said the actions of Louisville, Kentucky, police officers the day of the botched raid at her apartment were "negligent" and "criminal."

"They couldn't even provide a risk assessment," one of the anonymous grand jurors, identified as juror one, said in an interview scheduled to air Wednesday on "CBS This Morning." "And it sounded like they hadn't done one."

Taylor was fatally shot by police during a narcotics raid.

CBS News' Gayle King asked the two jurors what they "thought of the police behavior and actions" on March 13, according to a part of the interview released Tuesday. The jurors' faces were blurred. They are the first of the 12 people impaneled for the grand jury to speak publicly.

"So their organization leading up to this was lacking," juror one said. "That's what I mean by they were negligent in the operation."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

