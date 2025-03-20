Police officer struck, gunman killed in Lower Northeast Philly shootout

A Philadelphia police officer was struck in the vest by a man who stole his firearm during a "significant battle" that happened in Crescentville in the Lower Northeast section of Philadelphia on Thursday, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

According to Bethel, the incident began after officers encountered a man earlier in the day who was walking in traffic -- though, Bethel didn't say where.

The man, Bethel said, offered to voluntarily be taken to Friends Hospital after experiencing mental health issues.

However, Bethel said, the shooting incident happened when, at about 12:50 p.m., officers and the man -- who was not handcuffed as he had been going to the hospital voluntarily -- arrived at Friends Hospital in a police van.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

As the officers were telling the man where to go after letting him out of a police vehicle, Bethel said, the man became competitive and attacked one of the officers.

The man -- who police have not yet provided further identifying information on -- was hit with a taser, but Bethel said he continued to fight with both officers as they all fell to the ground.

In a scramble, Bethel said the man took one officer's gun and began to fire, shooting the officer with his own gun at the very bottom edge of his bulletproof vest.

The officer's partner opened fire, Bethel said, striking the man who stole the firearm several times.

Both officers and the man were taken to nearby hospitals after the incident and, Bethel said, the officers are both expected to be treated and released.

However, Bethel said, the gunman was pronounced shortly after the shooting.

Before 1 p.m., Philadelphia police investigators could be seen taping off an area around the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard near Friends Hospital.

Léelo en español aquí.

In taking a moment to talk to members of the press outside the hospital where the officers were treated, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said that the incident could have been much worse.

The officer was hit in his bulletproof vest, just an inch away from striking him directly, she said.

"But for an inch we could be here right now with a different set of circumstances and facts," the mayor said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.