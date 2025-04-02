Braves historic slow start could usher them out of playoff race early

You can't win the division in April, but you can lose it if you're not careful.

The Phillies had high expectations for this season, especially considering how brief their stay was in last year’s playoffs. Similarly, their division rivals, the Atlanta Braves, expected big things in 2025, after a season frought with injuries to star players, and an early postseason exit of their own.

But while the Phillies have been pretty much as advertised thus far this season, the bottom has just about fallen out for the Bravos.

Atlanta is now 0-6 on the young season after a 3-1 loss late Tuesday night to the Dodgers. Unsurprisingly, they sit in last place in the NL East, already four games behind the front-running Phils.

They are the only winless team in baseball.

Their offense, right about at league average last season, is easily the worst in the game to this point. They have scored a total of nine runs so far this season, and their average of 1.5 per game is worst in MLB. Also ranked 30th: team batting average (.137), on-base percentage (.238), and slugging percentage (.220).

Only three teams all-time have had a worse team batting average in their first six games to a season: the 2003 Tigers (.133), who finished 43-119, the 2021 Cubs (.124, 71-91), and the 2013 Pirates, who hit .119 as a team through six games, yet somehow turned things around to win 94 games and get to the NLDS.

I’ve heard a baseball adage that “You can’t win the division in April, but you can sure lose it.” I don’t know if that applies to April *second,* but consider this: in baseball history, only three teams lost their first six games and went on to play postseason baseball: the 2011 Tampa Bay Rays, the 1995 Reds, and the 1974 Pirates.

According to bet365.com, the Braves were +135 favorites to win the NL East just nine days ago. They are now third-favorites, behind the Phillies and Mets, at +270.

The Braves will not have left fielder Jurickson Profar – whom they signed this offseason to to 3-year, $42 million contract – for 80 games after Profar tested positive for PEDs. Profar also cannot play if the Braves make the postseason as a result of the suspension.

The 2023 NL MVP, Ronald Acuña, who missed most of 2024 with an ACL tear, is taking batting practice, but hasn’t done any outfield drills. He is not expected back until mid-to-late May. That’s two big boppers at the top of the lineup who aren’t coming through the clubhouse door anytime soon.

2025 began as a three-team race for the NL East crown. If the Braves can’t turn things around quickly, the Phillies will only have the Mets to contend with.