Boys 12, 13 and 16 Years Old Charged With Multiple Burglaries

Three boys – 12, 13 and 16 years old – one of whom was carrying a stolen gun, have been charged in connection to multiple burglaries in Delaware, state police said.

The trio were arrested after a home surveillance camera captured them burglarizing a residence on the 24000 block of Henlopen Boulevard in Millsboro on Saturday, Delaware State Police Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell said in a press release.

State troopers established a perimeter around the home and found the boys in the area of Redwing Lane, Hatchell said. The 12-year-old was taken into custody without incident, but the two teens tried to run before being arrested, the corporal said.

The troopers found a discarded gun nearby that the 13-year-old had been seen holding, Hatchell said.

Further investigation revealed the boys burglarized four other homes within the 24000 block of Henlopen Boulevard, the corporal added.

All three were charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft, as well as resisting arrest. The 13-year-old was also charged with theft of a firearm.

The two youngest boys were released to their guardians, while the 16-year-old was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $62,000 secured bond.