A 67-year-old Delaware man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, a beloved preschool teacher, in 2023.

A New Castle County Superior Court judge earlier this year sentenced Stephen Heck to life in prison after the Wilmington man was found guilty of murdering Cynthia Amalfitano, the Delaware Department of Justice said on Feb. 5, 2025.

Amalfitano was found dead near a parking lot in some underbrush in Carousel Park in Pike's Creek on Sept. 26, 2023, authorities said. The 63-year-old had been reported missing a day earlier after not showing up for work.

Amalfitano died from blunt force trauma and strangulation, authorities said.

Heck was later arrested and charged with the killing. Investigators said cellphone data, DNA and bloodstain found in his car linked Heck to the murder.

He was convicted in the fall of 2024.

"Through the dedicated work and collaboration of our detectives, patrol officers, and prosecutors from the Delaware Attorney General’s Office, justice has been delivered for Cynthia Amalfitano's family," New Castle County Chief of Police Colonel James Leonard III said in a news release. "The life sentence given to Stephen Heck reflects the severity of his actions and ensures he is held accountable for his crimes. This outcome shows our dedication to seeking justice and supporting victims of domestic violence."

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings echoed those sentiments: "This case remains a tragic reminder of the grave consequences of domestic violence."

"I am deeply grateful to our prosecutors and the New Castle County Police for their dedication to this case," Jennings said. "Nothing can bring back the life that was stolen, but our hearts are with Cynthia Amalfitano’s loved ones during this difficult time."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Amalfitano was a beloved teacher who taught at Concord Preschool and child care for 24 years.

'It rocked the staff and so the school had to close quickly. Parents came and we got children and we gathered the staff,” Concord Presbyterian Church Pastor Steven Clark said after learning of Amalfitano's murder.

Loved ones described Amalfitano as a funny and caring woman who was full of life.