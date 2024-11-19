Boyfriend charged for death of pregnant girlfriend shot in Lansdowne

The Lansdowne Police Department, in conjunction with the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office have arrested a man for the murder of a pregnant woman inside a Lansdowne apartment complex on Thursday, Nov. 18.

On the evening of Friday, November 15, 2024, 19-year-old Kaiheem Jerelle Williams was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, who was approximately eight months pregnant, according to the Lansdowne Police Department.

An investigation revealed the couple lived together and were in a relationship. However, officials did not say what led to the shooting.

"The arrest of Kaiheem Williams is a testament to the relentless determination of our officers and the CID Detectives. Their hard work has brought us one step closer to justice for the victim and her family," Chief Ken Rutherford, Lansdowne police, said.

The shooting occurred on Thursday, Nov. 14, around 7:30 p.m. on the 200 block of N. Wycombe Ave.

The pregnant woman was pronounced dead at the scene but was taken to the hospital where her unborn child was delivered and placed in critical condition.

The victim has not been identified.

Officials did not provide an update on the condition of the baby on Monday, Nov.18, when the arrest was announced.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.