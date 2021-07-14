Boy Struck by Pickup Truck, Driver Attacked by Crowd After Fleeing Scene, Witnesses Say

A boy riding a bike was struck by a pickup truck and the driver is in custody after witnesses say he tried to flee on foot before being attacked by a small crowd.

The boy was riding a bike on South 8th Street and West Oregon Avenue in Philadelphia around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a black pickup truck that had made a U-turn, police said. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 captured the crash.

“I could hear him crying,” Ana Godoy, a neighbor, told NBC10. “That’s why I had to cover my eyes. I didn’t know what else to do.”

Witnesses said the boy was caught in the vehicle’s tire and dragged to Oregon Avenue and Darien Street as six other young people on bikes followed the pickup truck.

“I’m traumatized,” Linda Handy, a neighbor, told NBC10. “He was 13 but looked seven. He was tiny. And a lot of damage.”

While a passenger remained inside, the driver of the vehicle got out and fled on foot towards 8th and Shunk streets where he was attacked by a small crowd, according to witnesses.

“Yeah, laid out,” one witness told NBC10. “Blood was gelatin.”

Both the boy and the driver were taken to the hospital. The driver was later arrested and taken into custody.

Police have not yet revealed the charges the driver will face or the boy’s condition.