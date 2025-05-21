Boy sought after 3 students steal vehicle, escape Delco reform school, police say

Law enforcement officials are still on the lookout for two juveniles after three people escaped from a reform school in Delaware County on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

According to police, the two boys -- aged 17 and 15 -- along with 18-year-old Javontay Johnson, allegedly escaped from the Clock Tower Schools facility in Thornbury Township, where they were all court-committed, on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

The three individuals, police said, stole a cell phone and a staff member's red 2016 Range Rover Evoque, at about 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, and fled the facility.

Investigators tracked the stolen cell phone to Route 202, headed south in Wilmington, Delaware, officials said.

But, according to police, that cell phone was turned off and police gained further location information from tracking capabilities on ankle monitors that were worn by the escapees.

Police learned all three of the escapees were located in Washington, D.C.

Also, according to police, Johnson and the other two boys were all originally from Washington, D.C. as well.

State police said on May 20, 2025, Johnson and the 17-year-old boy were apprehended by officers there.

However, according to Pa. State Police, the 15-year-old is still at-large.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this case to contact the Pennsylvania State Police's Media station at 484-840-1000, or by calling Troop K public information officer, Trooper Paul Holdefer, at 215-452-5208.