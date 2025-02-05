Boy, 2, shot in Philly's Kingsessing neighborhood, police say

Police officials are investigating after, they said, a child was shot in the hand during an incident that happened on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:22 a.m. at a property along the 1200 block of South 51st street.

At that time, officials said, a boy, 2, suffered a gunshot wound to his left index finger.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, police officials said, he was listed in stable condition.

Law enforcement officials have not provided further information on this incident, but they said that the plan to provide updates as soon as they become available.

An investigation into this incident is currently ongoing, according to police.