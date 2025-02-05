Kingsessing

Boy, 2, shot in Philly's Kingsessing neighborhood, police say

A child was shot in the hand during an incident that happened shortly before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood, police said

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after a boy was shot in an incident on S. 51st Street in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
NBC10

Police officials are investigating after, they said, a child was shot in the hand during an incident that happened on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:22 a.m. at a property along the 1200 block of South 51st street.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

At that time, officials said, a boy, 2, suffered a gunshot wound to his left index finger.

Léelo en español aquí

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, police officials said, he was listed in stable condition.

Law enforcement officials have not provided further information on this incident, but they said that the plan to provide updates as soon as they become available.

An investigation into this incident is currently ongoing, according to police.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Jet crash in Philly Feb 4

NTSB finishes work on site of deadly medical jet crash in Philly

Philadelphia Eagles 17 mins ago

Cake fumble? Man spots Chiefs-themed cake at an ACME right in Eagles territory

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Kingsessing
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us