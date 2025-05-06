New Jersey

Boy shot, killed in Gloucester County, New Jersey, police say

A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey, police said

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after a boy was shot and killed in Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey.

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, around 2:30 p.m., Washington Township Police responded to a home on the 400 block of Westminster Boulevard for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. When police arrived, they found a 10-year-old boy who had been shot in the head. The boy was later pronounced dead.

Police have not revealed the boy’s identity out of respect for his family but said he was a student at Birches Elementary School in Turnersville, New Jersey. The Washington Township Public School District is providing counseling and support services for students, staff and families.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident. If you have any information, please call Washington Township Police at 856-589-0330.

