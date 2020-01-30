4-year-old Shot, Killed During North Philly Home Invasion

A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed during a North Philadelphia home invasion overnight.

Philadelphia police were called to the home on the 2100 block of North Lambert Street just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they were met by a father holding a younger child who said that a 4-year-old shooting victim was upstairs, Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said. The officers rushed the boy to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The boy was in the home with his father and another child at the time, Coulter said. The mother was at work.

The father reported the incident as a home invasion robbery, Coulter said.

There were no signs of forced entry in the home and no signs of a struggle, investigators said.

Detectives are working to get a description of the shooter, Coulter said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.