Connecticut

12-year-old shot in Connecticut after hitting car with snowball: police

According to police, the 12-year-old, along with an 11-year-old, were playing with snow and throwing snowballs at cars.

By Bob Connors

NBC Connecticut

A 12-year-old boy who was shot in Connecticut Wednesday night was shot because he was throwing snowballs at cars, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Capitol Avenue and Park Terrace in Hartford around 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

They found the 12-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. The boy's injuries were described as non-life-threatening by police.

According to police, the 12-year-old, along with an 11-year-old, were playing with snow and throwing snowballs at cars.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

They hit a car, which circled the block, chased the kids, and someone in the vehicle shot the 12-year-old.

He was taken to Connecticut Children's to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

ConnecticutHartford
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us