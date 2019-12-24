Delaware

Boy, 15, Shot as He Left Delaware Skating Rink

A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking to a waiting car outside the Christiana Skating Center Monday night

By Dan Stamm

Christiana Skating Center
Google Street View

Christiana Skating Center

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking to a waiting vehicle outside the Christiana Skating Center Monday night.
  • The boy was rushed to the hospital where doctors treated him for lower body injuries, Delaware State Police said.
  • The shooter got away.

A gunman shot a 15-year-old boy leaving a Delaware skating rink Monday night.

The boy was walking through the parking lot of the Christiana Skating Center on Christiana Road in Newark around 9 p.m. and headed toward a vehicle waiting to drive him home when an unknown gunman opened fire, Delaware State Police said.

The boy was struck twice in his lower extremities and driven to Christiana Hospital where doctors treated him for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Mummers parade 3 hours ago

Your Mummers Parade Guide: Road Closures, Parking Restrictions and More

Cherry Hill Mall 18 hours ago

Kids and Teens Must Be Escorted by Adult at Cherry Hill Mall on Day After Christmas

No one else was hurt in the shooting and the shooter got away, police said.

The shooting occurred at a rink where there has been at least one violent incident involving young people in recent years.

No one answered the phone at the skating rink Tuesday morning and an email to the rink seeking comment has yet to be returned.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Detective A. Lloyd at 302-365-8411.

This article tagged under:

DelawareNewarkboy shotChristiana Skating Centerskating rink
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us