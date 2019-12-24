Boy, 15, Shot as He Left Delaware Skating Rink

What to Know A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking to a waiting vehicle outside the Christiana Skating Center Monday night.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where doctors treated him for lower body injuries, Delaware State Police said.

The shooter got away.

A gunman shot a 15-year-old boy leaving a Delaware skating rink Monday night.

The boy was walking through the parking lot of the Christiana Skating Center on Christiana Road in Newark around 9 p.m. and headed toward a vehicle waiting to drive him home when an unknown gunman opened fire, Delaware State Police said.

The boy was struck twice in his lower extremities and driven to Christiana Hospital where doctors treated him for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No one else was hurt in the shooting and the shooter got away, police said.

The shooting occurred at a rink where there has been at least one violent incident involving young people in recent years.

No one answered the phone at the skating rink Tuesday morning and an email to the rink seeking comment has yet to be returned.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Detective A. Lloyd at 302-365-8411.