NJ Boy Scout troop finally comes home after computer outage strands them in Caribbean

"Whatever guardian angel did this for us is just incredible," Boy Scout troop master Stacey White told NBC10.

White and the rest of Troop 122 are finally on their way home to Philadelphia Saturday night after their trip unexpectedly became extended.

"It's just us on this whole flight," White said.

38 members of the Camden County Boy Scout troop were supposed to end their week-long visit to the Caribbean island of Saint Croix Friday morning.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

But, the global technology outage left them stranded turning paradise into a nightmare.

“They were telling us that we would not be able to get back for a week. And then we started assessing what we had and we were in trouble because we have kids that are on meds," White said.

Unfortunately, there were not enough medications to last through July 26, which is the day that Spirit Airlines initially told them they would be able to fly home.

“I’m not going to say we were panicked, because we were not panicked but we were constantly thinking. It was a lot of thought trying to figure out what to do here," White explained.

Luckily, White and his assistant scout master David Grey were able to get two kids on a flight this morning.

“The kids do the fundraising… put a lot of effort into being ready for this trip because they were really excited for it. We didn’t budget for, like, double, the amount of time to be basically trapped here," Grey told NBC10.

Then, on Saturday afternoon a miracle occurred for the rest of them.

Spirit Airlines told them they were sending a plane to Saint Croix just to fly the Boy Scout troop on a direct flight back to Philadelphia.

“We’re really grateful. We’ve gotten a lot of support from everyone. And quite frankly, without the support, we would still be sitting here trying to figure this out," Grey said.

“It would have been a very difficult road home. We would have made it. But it would have been very, very difficult," White said.